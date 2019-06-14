Back in March, we reported on the announcement of USB4: an upcoming USB standard based on Thunderbolt. It's set to double the transfer speeds of USB 3.2; raising them from 20Gbps to a whopping 40Gbps.

The potential uses for those blazingly-fast data transfer speeds are numerous -- you could plug in a higher-powered external GPU to give some extra juice to a weaker laptop, or power two 4K monitors at the same time.

As nice as the USB4 specification sounds, we had no idea when it was going to be implemented into devices. However, we did note that it could take up to a year and a half before the first supported gadgets hit the market. Now, according to an Anandtech report, it seems that guess was roughly spot-on.

After the outlet asked the USB Promoter Group for clarification on the topic at Computex 2019, the organization said the first USB4 devices should arrive in late 2020. Obviously, even they can't predict the future, but that seems like a reasonably safe bet -- given that the specification itself is set to be published in the second half of 2019, that should give companies plenty of time to adapt.