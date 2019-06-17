The big picture: The market has shown of late that consumers are generally receptive to the idea that bigger is better but of course, that’s not always the case. Some outliers prefer handsets with smaller displays and if Kuo’s intelligence is accurate, we’ll get just that come next year – as well as a larger handset on the upper-end.

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhone models in the second half of 2020 including two high-end variants with 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays as well as a lower-end offering with a 6.1-inch screen, also of the OLED variety.

The intelligence comes courtesy of renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as part of a research note shared with Taiwanese media on Monday (via MacRumors).

The sizes correlate with a report from Digitimes in April which also stated Apple would be ditching its LCD variant for an OLED screen on the lower-end iPhone.

Kuo adds in his latest report that the 6.7-inch and 5.4-inch models will support 5G connectivity; the lower-end 6.1-inch variant will be sticking with LTE connectivity this time around, no doubt in a move to keep costs down. Kuo expects Qualcomm to be Apple’s primary supplier of 5G modems with backup from Samsung. RF power amplifiers will come from Broadcom, we’re told.

By 2021, however, Kuo estimates that all new iPhones will carry 5G support with the company’s own modems ready for duty by 2022 or 2023. This will be a big step forward as it’ll reduce Apple’s reliance on Qualcomm and Samsung as suppliers for 5G modems.