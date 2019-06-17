Though Tesla might be struggling a bit in the financial department, that hasn't hindered the carmaker's future ambitions in the slightest. In addition to working hard to lower the price of its "mass market" Model 3 (which can now be had for about $35,000), Tesla continues to develop new vehicle models for its line-up.

We know the company is working on a semi truck and a "Model Y" crossover, but now, according to an article from Electrek, we may also have reason to believe there's a Tesla Model S "refresh" in the works. This idea came from Tesla Motors Club member "Vinc," who on Friday posted a thread detailing an encounter he had with a mysterious Tesla vehicle in Hawthorne, Los Angeles.

The vehicle was covered by what appears to be a black matte wrap, but despite this, Vinc and other Tesla fans say the car doesn't seem to resemble the Model 3 or Model Y. Additionally, from the (admittedly low quality) images and video Vinc has provided, the mystery vehicle is far too small to be a Model X.

Compared to existing Model S cars, there are a few noticeable differences here. Specifically, Vinc says the car's headlights were larger, and the taillights (which he saw in his rear view mirror) were also bigger and higher up than usual. Furthermore, the rear end as a whole seems to resemble the Model S' raised aesthetic.

Of course, Vinc's encounter with the car was brief, and he openly admits that its unique appearance may have simply been the result of a "sloppy wrapping job."

However, the idea that it may be a Model S refresh was further reinforced when a Model 3 (with a similar matte wrap) followed quickly behind it -- the 3 allowed Vinc to more accurately discern the differences between the two cars. "I will eat my hat if this is not a prototype," Vinc joked in one post, to illustrate the level of confidence he has in his theory.

Obviously, despite Vinc's beliefs, this is all just conjecture. Tesla has not officially confirmed a Model S refresh as of yet, so feel free to take this information with a grain of salt for the time being.