Why it matters: These remastered music videos are a real treat. While there's only so much you can do with old video footage, the audio in the refreshed clips sounds amazing. With any luck, we'll see YouTube partner with other major record labels on similar initiatives.

YouTube is working with Universal Music Group to remaster some of the most iconic music videos ever created, ensuring that current and future generations will have the option to enjoy timeless classics without sacrificing quality.

Up to this point, many of the greatest music videos in YouTube’s library have only been available in dated formats originally developed “for tube televisions with mono speakers.” Technology has vastly improved over the years, allowing for much better video and audio quality than was previously possible. It only makes sense to update the dated videos to match modern standards.

From today, you can enjoy more than 100 classic music videos from artists like Boyz II Men, Janet Jackson, Kiss, Lady Gaga, Meat Loaf, No Doubt and Tom Petty in the highest available video and audio quality.

Remastered videos will automatically replace original versions on both YouTube and in YouTube Music, retaining the same URL, likes, view counts and comments. Upgraded videos are identified as being remastered in the description.

Each week over the coming year, the duo will release more remastered titles until all of the nearly 1,000 videos in the collection get the attention they deserve.

