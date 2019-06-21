In brief: There probably aren’t many people who've yet to watch Avengers: Endgame, a movie that could beat Avatar’s record as the highest-grossing film of all time, thanks to its upcoming re-release at cinemas. But for those who want to experience the final confrontation between Thanos and the Avengers in a different way, check out this 16-bit recreation of the battle.

YouTube channel Mr Sunday Movies posted the awesome clip, which begins as Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America face off against the Mad Titan, and ends as the portals open to bring forth the other Avengers and their allies.

The animation was carried out by John Stratman, animator of 8-bit trailers and 16-bit scenes, with music provided by Kenny Mac.

If you watch beyond the end of the Avengers scene, Stratman explains how he based his animations on the 1991 arcade game Captain America and the Avengers, using color palettes taken from various Super Nintendo Marvel games.

On June 28, Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters. According to Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, it’s not an extended cut but will feature "a deleted scene, a little tribute, and a few surprises" after the credits roll, adding six minutes to the length of the original. With the movie around $45 million away from Avatar’s all-time worldwide record of $2.788 billion, there’s a good chance this re-release will push it to the number one spot, especially as some fans may want to watch it again before Spider-Man: Far From Home arrives.