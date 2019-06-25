In brief: If you have mid-year gifts to buy, are eyeballing some back-to-school gear or just want to treat yourself, Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to do so and score a deal in the process.

Amazon in 2015 launched its own artificial shopping holiday to commemorate the company’s 20th anniversary. Dubbed Prime Day, the event promised deals akin to Black Friday but largely disappointed. The e-commerce giant redeemed itself a year later and in 2018, moved to a 36-hour format to give shoppers even more time to scoop up deals.

The extended sales period paid off as Prime Day 2018 was the biggest sales event in company history so this year, they’re going even bigger.

Amazon on Tuesday announced that Prime Day 2019 will be a two-day affair – from July 15 through July 16 – that spans a full 48 hours. More than a million deals will be on offer, we’re told, with “the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices."

The festivities kick off today with the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV that’s going for just $179.99 through June 30 (or while supplies last).

If you aren't yet a Prime member, you can start a 30-day free trial to take advantage of Prime Day savings.