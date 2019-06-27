Amazon is taking up to 30% off select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming accessories, and more for their Acer Gold Box deals today only. Some great deals on the Acer Aspire E 15 and Acer Chromebook 15. Also, some other great monitor deals include the AOC 24" 1080p gaming monitor for just $105, and the Dell UltraSharp 27" QHD IPS monitor with $100 Dell gift card for just $375.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.