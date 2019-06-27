Acer gold box deals discounts laptops, desktops, monitors and more 30%
Amazon is taking up to 30% off select Acer products, today onlyBy TechSpot Deals
Amazon is taking up to 30% off select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, gaming accessories, and more for their Acer Gold Box deals today only. Some great deals on the Acer Aspire E 15 and Acer Chromebook 15. Also, some other great monitor deals include the AOC 24" 1080p gaming monitor for just $105, and the Dell UltraSharp 27" QHD IPS monitor with $100 Dell gift card for just $375.
- Today Only: Up to 30% off Acer Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, more at Amazon. Save up to 30% off on Acer Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, Gaming Accessories, and more, today only.
- Today Only: Acer Aspire E 15 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p IPS Laptop with GeForce MX150, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD for $499.99 at Amazon (list price $599.99). Take $100 off this popular Acer 15" laptop. Features an 8th gen i5 quad-core processor, Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD.
- AOC G2460VQ6 24" 1080p 75Hz 1ms Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync, Anti Blue Light for $104.99 at Amazon (list price $149.99). At $105, this is a great value 24" gaming monitor by AOC. Features 1920x1080 resolution, 75Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync, and Anti Blue Light technology.
- Dell UltraSharp U2719D 27" 2560x1440 IPS Infinityedge Monitor + $100 Dell Gift Card for $374.99 at Dell (list price $499.99). Effective price is just under $275 assuming you use the eGift card entirely. Features 2560x1440 resolution, IPS panel, 60Hz refresh rate, and 3 year warranty.
- Today Only: eufy RoboVac 11S Slim BoostIQ 1300Pa Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $149 at Amazon (list price $229.99). Save 35% off the eufy RoboVac 11S slim robot vacuum cleaner and get the best price we've seen. Features 1300Pa strong suction and up to 100 minutes of use per charge.
- Today Only: Acer Chromebook 15 Intel Celeron N3350 15.6" 1080p IPS Touch Laptop with 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC for $239.99 at Amazon (list price $337.96). Save 29% off the Acer Chromebook 15. Features an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage.
- Today Only: Acer KG281K 28" 4K UHD 1ms TN Panel Gaming Monitor with AMD FreeSync for $249.99 at Amazon (list price $349.99). At $250, this is a relatively inexpensive 28" 4K gaming monitor by Acer. Features 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync technology.
- Today Only: Acer EB321HQ 32" 1080p IPS Monitor for $149.99 at Amazon (list price $199.99). Get this 32" 1920x1080 full HD IPS monitor by Acer for just $150, great value for a 32" monitor.
- Today Only: Acer Aspire Z 24 Intel Core i5-8400T 6-core AIO Desktop with 23.8" 1080p Touch Display, 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane, 1TB HDD for $679.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99). Take $220 off the retail price on the Acer Aspire Z 24 All-in-One desktop with a 23.8" 1920x1080 touch display monitor. Features an 8th gen i5 6-core processor, 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane memory, and 1TB HDD.
- Today Only: Acer Nitro 50 Intel Core i7-8700 6-core Gaming Desktop with Radeon RX 580, 8GB RAM, 16GB Intel Optane, 1TB HDD for $699.99 at Amazon (list price $899.99). Save $200 off the Acer Nitro 50 Series gaming desktop. Features an 8th gen i7 6-core processor, AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB GPU, 8GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, and 1TB HDD.
- $10 Price Drop: Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 2500U Quad-core 15.6" 1366x768 Laptop (8GB/1TB) for $299 at Walmart (list price $499). At $299, this is a $10 price drop compared to last week's price. The Acer Aspire 3 features an AMD Ryzen 5 2500U quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.
- Today Only: Acer Predator Cestus 500 RGB Wired Gaming Mouse with Dual Omron Switches for $34 at Amazon (list price $63.97). Save 47% off the Acer Predator Cestus 500 gaming mouse. Features dual Omron switch design, customizable color/lighting patterns, customizable ambidextrous design, up to 5 profile settings, and 70M click lifespan.
- 75" Vizio P75-F1 4K UHD HDR 120Hz Smart LED HDTV + $350 Dell Gift Card for $1598 at Dell (list price $1999.99). Effective price is just under $1250 assuming you use the eGift card entirely. Features 240Hz effective refresh rate and 5 HDMI ports.
- Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for $179.99 at Amazon (list price $199). Save $20 with the first discount we've seen on the latest model of the Apple AirPods with the Wireless Charging Case. This case can be charged on a Qi-compatible charging mat.
- 20% off Kindle Unlimited 6-Month Subscription (33% off 12-Months, 40% off 24-Months) at Amazon. Save 20% off 6 months of Kindle Unlimited. Or save 33% off 1 year, or 40% off 2 years.
