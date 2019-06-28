Something to look forward to: If you can’t wait for the Game of Thrones prequel series, HBO has something to keep you going until then. The network has announced that a box set can now be pre-ordered containing all eight seasons, even the divisive last one, along with tons of bonus content, all wrapped up in a very snazzy package.

The limited-edition $250 Blu-ray box set is packaged in a custom-designed wooden shadow box featuring illustrations on interior nine panels. There's also a Hand of the King pin that holds it all together. The drawings were created by Robert Bell, who was behind the Beautiful Death images that represent the most iconic deaths from the show.

The box set contains 33 discs containing all 73 episodes, along with 15 hours of bonus content. There’s also the Game of Thrones: Reunion Special, a show shot live in Belfast with members of the cast from across GoT's years on air, hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Other bonus content includes a documentary on filming the final season, a 30-minute featurette on shooting ‘the battle of Winterfell,’ audio commentaries, deleted and extended scenes, and histories and lore, which are animated pieces giving the history and background of notable season 8 locations and storylines.

Most people will know that the final season of GoT was its lowest rated. There was even a petition to remake season 8 that reached over one million signatures. But a complete box set will help remind viewers what made it one of the most popular TV shows of all time.

The complete series will also be available in a standard DVD/Blu-ray set, while season 8, for those who want it, will come in a Steelbook Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD edition, as well as a standard DVD/Blu-ray set. All editions will release on December 3.