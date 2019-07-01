A deeper dive: Those attending San Diego Comic Con later this month can take in a panel on the series moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown. It’ll feature Cavill, Chalotra and Allan as well as showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and gets under way at 2:15 pm on July 19 in Hall H.

It’s been more than two years since word got out that Netflix was working on a Witcher TV series. On Monday, the streaming giant shared first looks for three lead characters – Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Cholatra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) – and provided fans with their first official glimpse of the series logo and teaser poster.

The teaser post features the tagline, “The worse monsters are the ones we create.”

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.

Notably, the show is being based on the series of books rather than the video games.

Netflix also launched official social media channels for the series, allowing fans to keep up with the latest news on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Netflix adaptation of The Witcher is expected to debut sometime in 2019 although no formal launch date has been provided.