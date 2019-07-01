What just happened? Summer Games Done Quick, the week-long, semiannual speedrunning for charity event that recently wrapped up in Bloomington, Minnesota, has set a couple of new records.

The event, which ran from June 21 through June 28, was the first Games Done Quick marathon to raise over $3 million and the fastest to reach $1 million in donations. This year, viewers donated a total of $3,003,889 for the charity Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian medical organization that helps people in conflict zones and those affected by endemic diseases.

The final #SGDQ2019 total: $3,003,889! We just BLEW past our largest ever donation total for a single event! THANK YOU EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/ObGCOwZNQb — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) June 30, 2019



The most previously raised by a GDQ event was $2.42 million at Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 back in January.

The maximum donation this year was a staggering $341,000 and the average donation per user was $59.56. More than 50,000 people gave money during the event.

If you’re like me and always seem to forget about GDQ events, fortunately you can play catch-up as nearly 150 replays have already been uploaded to YouTube. It’s also not too late to donate; you can do so over on the GDQ website should you feel so inclined.

Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 is slated for January 5 through January 12, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.