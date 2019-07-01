Summer Games Done Quick 2019 raised more money than any previous GDQ event
The Games Done Quick series is more popular than everBy Shawn Knight
What just happened? Summer Games Done Quick, the week-long, semiannual speedrunning for charity event that recently wrapped up in Bloomington, Minnesota, has set a couple of new records.
The event, which ran from June 21 through June 28, was the first Games Done Quick marathon to raise over $3 million and the fastest to reach $1 million in donations. This year, viewers donated a total of $3,003,889 for the charity Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian medical organization that helps people in conflict zones and those affected by endemic diseases.
The final #SGDQ2019 total: $3,003,889! We just BLEW past our largest ever donation total for a single event! THANK YOU EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/ObGCOwZNQb— Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) June 30, 2019
The most previously raised by a GDQ event was $2.42 million at Awesome Games Done Quick 2019 back in January.
The maximum donation this year was a staggering $341,000 and the average donation per user was $59.56. More than 50,000 people gave money during the event.
If you’re like me and always seem to forget about GDQ events, fortunately you can play catch-up as nearly 150 replays have already been uploaded to YouTube. It’s also not too late to donate; you can do so over on the GDQ website should you feel so inclined.
Awesome Games Done Quick 2020 is slated for January 5 through January 12, 2020, in Orlando, Florida.