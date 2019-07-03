Highly anticipated: The retro-cartoonish game Cuphead released in September 2017 to enormous success. It received high scores from nearly every reviewer and was well received by gamers, selling over three million units by August 2018. This may not seem like a lot compared to a triple-A title, but for a small indie developer, it’s huge.

Originally an Xbox One/PC exclusive, Cuphead was subsequently ported to both the Nintendo Switch and macOS. Its success cemented the groundwork for a sequel, and at E3 2018 StudioMDHR announced just that — well, sort of.

The developer revealed plans for a DLC expansion for Cuphead called The Delicious Last Course (below). It would add several new islands (levels) and other content. The expansion was scheduled for a 2019 release, but StudioMDHR announced on Tuesday that it had to be pushed back to 2020. The developer wants to avoid putting too much pressure on the team during the proverbial crunch time and avoid rushing out a product that doesn’t live up to the original.

“While we initially announced a 2019 release date for the Delicious Last Course expansion, our highest priority is making sure this new adventure meets the meticulous level of care and quality we always strive for. We want to be absolutely certain that this next adventure feels at home in the world of Cuphead and is full of moments that surprise and delight players. Furthermore, the development of the original game taught us a great deal about the importance of making things in a way that’s healthy and sustainable for our team.”

Most gamers these days are weary of rushed and unfinished titles, so it’s not likely StudioMDHR will face any flak from the delay announcement. Considering these are the guys who literally gambled their homes to make Cuphead, they deserve a little breathing room.

To tide fans over the studio dropped another teaser with its announcement (top).

StudioMDHR says The Delicious Last Course brings new levels, bosses, charms, and weapons. There will also be a new playable character called Ms. Chalice, which will offer players a new play style with unique abilities. She will even be playable in the previous levels so that players can play through the whole adventure with Ms. Chalice.

The Last Delicious Course will release on Xbox One sometime next year. No word on if the expansion will hit Switch and macOS. I suppose we’ll have to see how well the DLC does.