Something to look forward to: The two weekend test sessions will take place later this month – from July 19 through July 22 and again from July 26 through July 29 – on Xbox One and Windows 10. You’ll need an Xbox Game Pass membership or a Gears 5 pre-order to gain access to the test which should be available to download starting July 17.

Microsoft and Canadian developer The Coalition recently shared additional information on the upcoming versus multiplayer technical test coming to Gears 5.

Gamers will get to participate in Escalation (an updated competitive game type), Arcade (a new and approachable multiplayer game type) and fan-favorite King of the Hill.

As this is a multiplayer test, console gamers will also need Xbox Live Gold to participate. The Coalition’s Dana Sissons said that because this is a test of its servers, you may also encounter some queuing as you start to play.

On the PC, you’ll need at least an AMD FX-6000 series / Intel i3 Skylake CPU, a Radeon R9 280 or Radeon RX 560 / Nvidia GTX 760 or GTX 1050, 6GB of RAM and 15GB of storage space. The Coalition recommends at least an AMD Ryzen 3 / Intel i5 Skylake, RX 570 or RX 5700 / GTX 970 or GTX 1660 Ti and 8GB of RAM. The “ideal” spec, however, calls for at least an AMD Ryzen 7 / Intel i7 Skylake, Radeon VII / GTX 2080 and 16GB of RAM.

Gears 5 is due out on September 10, 2019, for Xbox One and Windows PC.