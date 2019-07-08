The "notches" that you see throughout many (if not most) modern smartphones have proven controversial, but it's become pretty clear that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon -- or are they?

Google, one of the most notorious companies to follow in Apple footsteps by adopting the divisive design idea, may be about to walk back that move with the Pixel 4 (or at least the Pixel 4 XL) if recently-published unofficial renders are anything to go by.

The renders, which come courtesy of reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) and Pricebaba, show a top bezel that more closely resembles a what you'd find in a Samsung device than anything Apple has released lately.

Some outlets are calling the bezel a "forehead," but that would imply that it's a new design concept like the notch -- in reality, as most of you likely already know, Prior to Apple's notch revolution, top and bottom bezels of varying thicknesses were the norm across both iOS and Android devices.

Whether or not users will prefer this new take on an old design remains to be seen.

OnLeaks didn't provide the public with any further details regarding the Pixel 4 XL's specs, but Pricebaba says the device will measure 160.4 x 75.2 x 8.2mm -- the last number (thickness) goes up to 9.3mm "around the camera bump."

Only time will tell whether or not these latest renders will prove accurate, but Google will probably answer that question for us sometime in the coming months; assuming a full Pixel 4 reveal kicks off this year.