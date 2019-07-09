Something to look forward to: If you loved the artistic stylings and zany adventures of Cuphead but didn’t care for the difficulty, Netflix may have some good news for you. The streaming service is producing an animated series based on the game.

Cuphead, with its beautiful hand-drawn visuals, is one of the few games out there that lends perfectly to an animated adaptation. Maybe that’s because the animation style used in Cuphead is inspired by the old 1930s Fleischer cartoons.

On Tuesday, Netflix announced a partnership between Netflix Animation and King Features Syndicate that will develop and produce an animated series called "The Cuphead Show." It will follow the “the unique misadventures of the impulsive Cuphead and his cautious but easily swayed brother Mugman” as they get into trouble in Inkwell Isles.

Netflix is hoping that the show will come with a built-in audience since the game has sold more than 4 million copies so far. Brothers Chad and Jared Moldenhauer, creators of Cuphead and co-founders of StudioMDHR, have been brought on as executive producers, at least ensuring that the show will stick to their vision.

Extra, Extra! Experience the wonder of the Inkwell Isles in full color and cine sound! That’s right folks, Cuphead and Mugman are on their way to Netflix with The Cuphead Show! pic.twitter.com/CD52cjJVSW — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 9, 2019

Netflix did not have a timeframe for when the series would be released. Assuming work has only just begun, it could be a while until The Cuphead Show airs. Although, there is already a spot on the website reserved for the show.

The Moldenhauer brothers could not be happier with Netflix’s interest in the IP. At one time, they had literally sacrificed everything to make their idea a reality, turning what started out as a garage project, into an overnight success.

“We realized that there were a lot of people out there that wanted what we were doing,” Chad told GamesRadar back in 2017. “My brother and I quit our jobs, remortgaged our houses, and began expanding the team.”

Their gamble paid off. Not only will the Netflix deal line their pockets with a little extra dough, but they will also be liquid enough to fund future projects including the upcoming, albeit delayed, Delicious Last Course expansion due out next year.