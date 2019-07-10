Why it matters: Do you lament the end of Netflix’s Marvel’s TV shows? Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage might not be getting any new episodes on the streaming site, but fans have the chance to own props from these three shows, thanks to a live television auction taking place next month.

The auction comes from a partnership between Marvel and Prop Store, offering people a chance to bid on over 850 authentic props, costumes, and set decorations from the productions. The live televised auction takes place on August 12 & 13.

The items range from small props such as ‘Young Matt Murdock’s Hospital Bracelet,’ which has an estimate of $100 - $150, right up to the first iteration of the Daredevil costume that’s expected to bring between $30,000 and $50,000. There’s also Misty Knight’s cybernetic arm from Luke Cage ($10,000 - $12,000) and several Iron Fist masks ($2,000 - $3,000). Check out the full catalog here— you can also order a hard copy.

If you’re interested in any of the items, you can place an online bid today. It’s also possible to bid live on the day, and to register for phone bidding and to place absentee bids.

For those who’d love to own a piece of Marvel TV history but don’t have thousands of dollars to spend, Marvel and Prop Store are giving away five Luke Cage production hoodies throughout the auction. You can find out how to win one here.

With the final season of Jessica Jones now playing on Netflix, we’ll have to wait until Disney+ launches on November 12 to see new Marvel TV shows, including a Falcon & Winter Soldier spinoff, WandaVision, and the Loki series.