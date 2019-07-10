Size matters: The FE 35mm f/1.8 measures 65.6 millimeters (2.58 inches) by 73.0 millimeters (2.88 inches) and tips the scales at just 280 grams (9.87 ounces) – ideal specs for someone into street photography or those looking to simply lighten their load.

Sony has announced the latest addition to its Alpha full-frame lens lineup. The FE 35mm f/1.8 (model SEL35F18F) features nine circular aperture blades, a dust- and moisture-resistant design for increased shooting versatility and a customizable focus hold button.

Neal Manowitz, deputy president of Imaging Products and Solutions Americas at Sony Electronics, said their E-mount lens lineup now includes 34 full-frame models and 52 lenses in total. “The new 35mm prime combines outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness with a compact design, making it an ideal choice for a wide range of shooters,” he added.

As Fstoppers points out, the 35mm f/1.8 prime fills a big gap in Sony’s lens lineup but the pricing is a bit on the curious side. At nearly $750, it’s more expensive than some were anticipating, especially when other options like Sony’s “nifty fifty” exist for under $250. The Sigma 35mm f/1.4 is in the same ballpark at $774 and has a wider aperture although it is more than twice as heavy as Sony’s new option.

Interested parties can pre-order the Sony FE 35mm f/1.8 lens from today. According to B&H, it’ll ship on August 23.