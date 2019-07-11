Forward-looking: Big changes are in store for the iPhone in the coming years. Some, like the reduction in size of the front-facing camera, are viewed positively in terms of aesthetics while others such as the forecasted seven camera rear array are likely to be atrocious.

Leading iPhone analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple to adopt a smaller front-facing camera in its 2020 handset, potentially reducing the size of the TrueDepth camera array and accompanying notch.

This route only seems plausible if Apple cannot figure out another method of getting around the notch by then. As we’ve seen recently, companies like Xiaomi and Oppo are already working on under-screen solutions that tuck the front-facing camera beneath the main display. Surely Apple and others are exploring similar techniques – it’s just a matter of how long it’ll take to develop.

Kuo also said in his note to investors that the 2020 iPhone will feature a seven piece rear camera lens system. If true, it would seem Apple is going all-in on the square / domino style rear camera, a design that arguably looks worse than the front notch.

Kuo’s notes were shared by MyDrivers who also referenced an analyst from Credit Suisse. According to the second analyst, the 2021 iPhone could abandon Face ID in favor of a full screen in-display fingerprint reader for Touch ID. If true, that means Apple would be backtracking on its preferred authentication method.

