Something to look forward to: It's that time of the year for Call of Duty to knock on your door with teasers, and whether you agree to let it in or not, it's coming! Activision and Infinity Ward, the studio behind this year's reboot of the Modern Warfare series, have started to ramp up the game's hype by introducing an all-new multiplayer mode called Gunfight. The gameplay for the fast-paced mode was live streamed on Twitch, which the publisher says is only a fraction of the full, online multiplayer experience, more details of which will be unveiled on Thursday, August 1.

Yesterday, fans were given a glimpse of a multiplayer component of 2019's Call of Duty Modern Warfare and it's good news for people who like their multiplayer matches to be small—both in terms of map size and player count—balanced, and over in a jiffy.

The Gunfight mode, which, according to Infinity Ward's Multiplayer Design Director, was conceived when every weapon in the game was being tested for balancing, is a 2v2 experience where the two teams fight in multi-round cage matches. The first team to win 6 rounds in a match is declared the winner. To keep the fights exciting, the mode features custom-made, confined maps where the same weapon loadout is given to all players. After every two rounds, the loadouts get switched and the teams' starting positions are swapped.

Each round lasts for 40 seconds and if both sides remain alive, an overtime begins in which a flag is spawned that has to be captured by either team within 10 seconds. While it looks fast paced enough to read on paper (or screen for that matter), the action was live streamed on Twitch by the team of CouRageJD and TeePee who played against Syndicate and LEGIQN.

A new generation of Call of Duty multiplayer is coming.



Mark your calendar for the global reveal of the #ModernWarfare Multiplayer Universe on August 1st. pic.twitter.com/cT2di8pesC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 11, 2019

"We are thrilled to announce a comprehensive, epic, and suitably bombastic Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer reveal coming to the community on Thursday, August 1! Activision and Infinity Ward will reveal the multiplayer universe of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with a deep look at gameplay coming to fans at launch," Activision said in its blog post.

The game is scheduled to come out on October 25 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.