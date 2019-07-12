High-speed Hyperloop systems are being developed throughout the world, and it's starting to look like they could be the future of public transportation; provided the many regulatory hurdles (and citizen resistance movements) many Hyperloop companies face at present can be overcome.

They're fast (capable of traveling 60 miles in under 20 minutes), efficient, and perhaps most importantly, they have the ability to get drivers off the road, thus easing the traffic burden on surface streets -- a major issue in crowded places like New York or San Francisco. Several states are already working alongside various Hyperloop companies to see what can reasonably be achieved (with minimal disruption to citizens).

North Carolina (NC) is the latest state to fall into that category. Hyperloop One announced today that NC's "Regional Transportation Alliance" (RTA) has begun to explore the construction of a "regional and inter-city" Hyperloop in the state.

The loop in question could have access points at numerous locations, including downtown Raleigh (near North Carolina State University), downtown Durham, downtown Chapel Hill, and the Raleigh-Durham International Airport. To be clear, these locations are tentative, and if Virgin Hyperloop One is allowed to begin construction, there's no guarantee they won't change their mind.

Regardless, Virgin Hyperloop One CEO Jay Walder feels these locations are "prime" real estate for a loop, because they fall within what is called the North Carolina Research Triangle: the stomping ground's of some of the US' "top companies, universities, and healthcare centers." Hyperloop One feels that connecting the region would be a huge boon, as it could speed up travel times significantly and "[improve] logistics" for cargo transportation.

While we don't know for sure whether or not the RTA's "exploration" of rapid transit tech will lead anywhere, we'll certainly keep you in the loop if any new information comes to light.