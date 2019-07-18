In brief: The South Korean tech giant said it plans to start mass producing 12-gigabyte (GB) LPDDR5 packages later this month, each compromised of eight 12Gb chips. A 12GB package can transfer 44GB of data, or roughly 12 full HD movies, in just one second.

Samsung on Thursday announced it is now mass producing what it calls the industry’s first 12-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM.

The new mobile memory, which comes just five months after Samsung started mass production of its 12GB LPDDR4X, is built on Samsung’s second-generation 10-nanometer process and is said to be optimized for AI and 5G applications. With a data rate of 5,500 megabits per second (Mb/s), it is approximately 1.3 times faster than LPDDR4X which tops out at 4,266 Mb/s.

Samsung’s new chip is also more efficient than its predecessor, requiring as much as 30 percent less power thanks to a new circuit design boasting enhanced clocking and training.

Jung-bae Lee, executive vice president of DRAM Product & Technology at Samsung Electronics, said they are thrilled to be supporting the timely launch of 5G flagship smartphones.

Samsung additionally expects to develop 16Gb LPDDR5 next year and is even considering transferring its 12Gb LPDDR5 production to its Pyeongtaek (Korea) campus to better manage production capacity. That decision, the company said, will be based on customer demand.