In brief: Samsung has begun mass production of a 12GB LPDDR4X chip for next-generation smartphones. The DRAM will first debut in the Galaxy S10+ Performance Edition, but may show up in the 5G version of the flagship as well.

Samsung announced the production of a new mobile high-capacity DRAM chip. It lays claim to the first 12GB RAM chip designed for smartphones. The low-power double data rate 4X (LPDDR4X) memory package is being produced for next-generation devices, but early adopters will find it in the recently announced Galaxy S10+ Performance Edition (the 1TB ceramic model).

Most of the newest flagships sport up to 8GB RAM. Samsung’s new chip will boost its phone to a higher capacity than most ultra-thin notebooks. With folding smartphones now making an appearance, the importance of having enough RAM to drive them going forward is apparent.

“With the LPDDR4X, we’re strengthening our position as the premium mobile memory maker best positioned to accommodate rapidly growing demand from global smartphone manufacturers,” said Samsung’s Executive VP of Memory Marketing Sewon Chun.

The 12GB chip will also be necessary for phones that feature five or more cameras like the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView, says Samsung. Other high-RAM demands the company listed include artificial intelligence, 5G capabilities, and larger screen sizes and resolutions.

Additionally, with true multitasking beginning to become a thing on smartphones, the demand for higher-capacity RAM is only going to increase.

The electronics giant was able to achieve this accomplishment by squeezing six 16-gigabit LPDDR4X chips based on its second-generation 10nm process into one package. It claims the DRAM delivers a data transfer rate of 34.1GB per second while lowering the power consumption that usually accompanies higher-capacity DRAM.

Although it has not confirmed the Galaxy S10 5G’s specs yet, Samsung’s mention of using high-capacity RAM for 5G functionality seems to indicate it will probably be outfitting it with the 12GB chip as well.

As always, expect to pay a premium for phones packing this much RAM. The Galaxy S10+ Performance Edition lists for £1399 (about $1,800). Definitely not for the budget-minded consumer.