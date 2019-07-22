WTF?! Origin PC, the well-known maker of custom gaming rigs, celebrated its 10th birthday with a bang. The company put out an insane build called the Big O that houses all the three major gaming consoles inside the company's Genesis case as well as a high-end gaming PC that's powered by an Intel Core i9-9900K and features Nvidia Titan RTX graphics.

In what may well be every gamer's dream, Origin PC went all out with its Big O 2.0 gaming rig, the successor to the original that came out almost a decade ago.

"The Big O name is a throwback to our hulking custom PC from 2009 that combined a high-end gaming PC with an Xbox 360. This 2019 edition of the Big O combines an Xbox One X, a PlayStation 4 Pro, a Nintendo Switch, and an extremely high-end gaming PC all into our flagship GENESIS desktop chassis," says Origin.

The Big O strips the gaming consoles (PS4 Pro and Xbox One X) out of their shells, bolts their motherboard on the chassis vertically on one side and cools them with color matching fluid using Cyrogenic's Hard Line Liquid Cooling. Both consoles get 2TB of Seagate's Barracuda SATA SSD.

The other side of the Genesis case is occupied by the MSI MEG Z390 GODLIKE motherboard on which sits the i9-9900K and a vertically mounted Nvidia RTX Titan GPU. The gaming PC is topped off with 64GB of Corsair Dominator Platinum memory sticks, 2x2TB of Samsung 970 EVO NVMe SSDs and 14TB of Seagate BarraCuda for storage. It's powered by a 1000W EVGA SuperNOVA G3 PSU and also has an Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro card because it can.

The front of the case contains the usual power button and I/O on the top, an in-built remote controlled HDMI switcher sits lower down that takes output from all the systems and feeds it to an external monitor on-the-fly. In the middle is the dock for the Nintendo Switch, completing the overall package for possibly the only single build where one can experience games from all the major gaming platforms.

"The Big O is a testament to our hard work and creativity when it comes to PC building. We're proud to share it with you and your team to show the world," says Origin on a plaque that the maker sent to Unbox Therapy for unboxing their creation, details of which have been explained by Lewis.

Unlike its predecessor that cost $17,000 fully specced, the Big O 2.0 as noted by Lewis is a "one of a kind" build by Origin to showcase what it can do and therefore, isn't meant for sale. Although, how much do you reckon would it cost to build a similar setup?