Forward-looking: Redmi, Xiaomi’s value-oriented sub-brand, has posted an image taken with the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor on an unannounced handset, showing the amazing levels of detail it can capture.

Back in May, Samsung introduced its 64-megapixel image sensor for smartphones, which features the highest resolution in the company’s 0.8μm-pixel image sensor lineup and can capture full HD clips at up to 480 frames per second.

Redmi posted an image on Weibo took with one of its smartphones packing Samsung’s GW1 sensor. Additionally, Redmi GM Lu Weibing also posted a screenshot from the phone's camera app in its 64MP mode.

We know that pixel count isn’t everything when it comes to photo quality, but the GW1 also uses Tetracell technology that combines four pixels into one to produce bright 16MP images in low-light environments. It also utilizes HDR with up to 100 decibels to provide richer hues in mixed-light environments.

This isn’t the first in-development phone to use the GW1 sensor. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth showed off some photos (below) taken by its 64MP quad-camera phone that can shoot images up to 9216 x 6912, but it seems Redmi will be ahead of its competitors when it comes to getting a 64MP smartphone onto the market, and given the brand’s reputation for value, it shouldn’t cost too much.

It had been rumored that Samsung’s Galaxy A90 would be the first phone to launch with the GW1 sensor, but it appears that the device will sport a 48MP camera on the back.