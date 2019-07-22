In brief: The unexpected passing of a legend in the StarCraft and esports communities has left many in a somber mood. At only 33, Geoff "iNcontroL" Robinson still had practically his whole life ahead of him.

Well-known gaming personality Geoff “iNcontroL” Robinson died of an unexpected illness over the weekend. He was 33.

A message on Robinson’s official Twitter account confirmed the news on Sunday. In it, his family asked for privacy as they work to understand what happened and make arrangements. Those wishing to honor his memory or offer comfort to the family are encouraged to donate to the SoCal Bulldog Rescue.

I've known Geoff for almost 20 years. We played Brood War in high school & college and did years of SC2/BW events together. Geoff was a one-of-a-kind person. I'll miss you man. I'm so sad. https://t.co/Rcv6qb1sEs — Sean Plott (@day9tv) July 22, 2019



Tributes and well wishes have been pouring in from all parts on social media. Even Robinson’s ex-wife had nothing but fond things to say. The two parted ways last October after nearly six years of marriage.

As ESPN highlights, Robinson got his competitive start in StarCraft: Brood War before transitioning over to StarCraft II. He eventually became one of the top players in North America and later went on to lead the StarCraft team for the Evil Geniuses esports organization.

After retiring from competition, Robinson became an esports commentator and would frequently host streams on Twitch. His most recent broadcast on Twitch occurred just three days ago.