In context: When it comes to gaming, PC players don't always get the best possible version of a given title on release. Poor optimization, clunky default control schemes, and a small selection of graphical options are just a few of the complaints users have with modern PC ports. While Bethesda has a better track record than some when it comes to PC launches, they are still far from perfect. However, the company is looking to boost its PC reputation moving forward.

As noted by Bethesda this morning, the upcoming Wolfenstein: Youngblood will be arriving on PC a day before its console counterparts, on July 25 (console users get the game on July 26).

PC launches globally a day earlier on July 25! — Bethesda (@bethesda) July 22, 2019

Though this is a small gesture in the grand scheme of things, it is a powerful one. In cases where one or more platforms get a AAA game sooner than others, it is almost always consoles that get a leg-up and PCs that get left in the dust.

Prioritizing PCs this strongly is likely an attempt on Bethesda's part to send a message to the platform as a whole; proving that they see it as a viable source of revenue and not just an afterthought.

Of course, gestures only go so far. Wolfenstein's PC playerbase will likely want to see how well the game's full PC port is handled before they begin to lavish Bethesda with praise and support.

Early access aside, there's some other PC-related Youngblood news worth discussing. First, the game will receive real-time raytracing support via Nvidia's RTX tech, but it won't be available at launch. It will be added in a separate patch later on, but we don't have an exact date for you yet.

Second, the game's system requirements have been revealed. Though they were technically released on July 11, they were not widely reported on until today.

Regardless, the minimum requirements are as follows:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit copies of Windows 7, 8.1, or 10

CPU: AMD FX-8350/Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-3570/i7-3770

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 770 4GB (Current available GPU GTX1650) or AMD equivalent

Storage: 40 GB available space

Wolfenstein: Youngblood's recommended settings will require the following:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: 64-bit copies of Windows 7, 8.1, or 10

CPU: AMD FX-9370/Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-4770

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB (Current available GPU RTX2060) or AMD equivalent

Storage: 40 GB available space

Those are not particularly demanding specs across the board (Rage 2's requirements were much beefier), which may suggest the game will be optimized well -- though we'll have to wait for third-party benchmarks and reviews before we can say for sure.

Wolfenstein: Youngblood will launch on July 26 for Xbox One and PS4 and July 25 for PC. Pre-orders for all platforms are available now for for $30, as is early pre-loading.