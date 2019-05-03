id Software's latest shooter, Rage 2, is shaping up to be one of the more exciting titles set for release this year. Its colorful art style, wide array of powerful weapons and vehicles, and superpower-like special abilities all combine to make it a (hopefully) one-of-a-kind open-world shooter.

While we can't judge the game's quality until it releases in a couple of weeks, we can judge how tough it's going to be on your PC courtesy of Bethesda. The publisher has revealed Rage 2's official system requirements, and they are as follows:

Minimum System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-bit)

Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-bit) Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 8GB RAM

GPU: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB

Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements:

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 (64-Bit versions)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Vega 56 8GB

Storage: 50 GB available space

It seems that rendering all of Rage 2's bullets, explosions, and anti-gravity fields is going to take a pretty powerful system. While the 780 is certainly not a new card, it still sets a much higher bar than other reasonably modern, visually-demanding titles have.

Total War: Warhammer 2 (released in 2017), despite being visually breath-taking and featuring hundreds of units on screen at once (not to mention having a reputation for being somewhat poorly-optimized) only lists a 770 as the recommended GPU.

And the 780 is just for Rage 2's minimum requirements - the recommended specifications demand quite a bit more. Of course, as usual, you'll undoubtedly be able to crank framerates up by lowering Rage 2's graphical settings a few notches.

You can buy pre-order Rage 2 through Steam or Bethesda.net for $59.99 right now ahead of its May 14 launch.