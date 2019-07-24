In brief: Apple is one of several US companies concerned about the proposed 25 percent tariff on goods imported from China. The iPhone maker has asked the Trump administration to exclude parts for its new Mac Pro and various accessories from these duties.

As reported by Bloomberg, Apple filed exemption requests with the Office of the US Trade Representative that were posted on July 18. It requests 15 components be excluded from the import tariffs, and while it doesn’t mention the Mac Pro by name, many of the parts appear to be designed for the expensive desktop computer, including power supplies, graphics processing modules, internal cables and circuit boards, the stainless steel and aluminum frame, and the optional wheels. The company also wants its Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad excluded.

“There are no other sources for this proprietary, Apple-designed component,” states the filings.

The Mac Pro had been Apple’s only major device to be built in the US, having been assembled in Texas since 2013, but it was recently revealed that the machine would be built by contract manufacturer Quanta Computer in China. An Apple spokesperson said the Mac Pro is designed and engineered in the US and contains some US-made components.

Apple has seen several of its products, including the Apple Watch and AirPods, excluded from tariffs in the past.

After imposing tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods last year, Trump threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on an additional $300 billion in Chinese imports in May.

Apple unveiled the new Mac Pro back in June. It starts at $5,999 but those who want the top specs, $5,000 Pro Display XDR monitor, and the $1,000 Pro Stand might have to pay over $50,000 for the full setup.