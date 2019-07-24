In brief: Corsair in announcing the acquisition said Origin PC will remain a separate brand under its umbrella and will continue to operate out of its Miami, Florida, offices. All existing warranties, purchases and support will remain intact. Corsair will also continue to offer its own range of branded Vengeance PC, Corsair One and Corsair One Pro gaming PCs.

Big news out of the boutique PC industry today as gaming peripheral maker Corsair has acquired custom PC builder Origin PC.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not shared.

Corsair founder and CEO Andy Paul said that with the gaming PC market continuing to expand as an increasing number of players make the jump from console to PC, they wanted to do more to reach customers in North America that prefer to buy, rather than build, their system.

Origin PC CEO Kevin Wasielewski said Corsair is a fantastic partner to help take them forward, known for creating quality, high-performance products that fully align with Origin PC.

Corsair will integrate its iCUE software into Origin PCs and make its recently announced Hydro X Series cooling solutions available in select Origin PC systems.

Origin earlier this week marked its 10th anniversary with the Big O 2.0, a one-off build that combines a PlayStation 4 Pro, an Xbox One X, a Nintendo Switch and a high-end gaming PC in a single chassis.

More information on the acquisition can be found in Origin's FAQ.