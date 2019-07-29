Recap: The Blair Witch Project was a ‘found footage’ horror film released in 1999. The first of its kind for a generation, the indie flick was presented as a student documentary on the investigation of a local legend known as the Blair Witch. The students never returned from their hunt and a year later, their camcorder footage was found. The movie is the 'found footage."

Polish video game developer Bloober Team on Monday published an official gameplay trailer for Blair Witch, a new game based on the 20-year-old horror franchise from filmmakers Eduardo Sánchez and Daniel Myrick.

What was unique about the film is that it was never marketed as a work of fiction. The Blair Witch Project also benefited from the early days of the Internet which helped to spread the lure more than tipping people off to the notion that it was all made up. It was one of the most successful independent films of all time, grossing around $250 million worldwide on a budget of just $60,000.

The film’s success spawned an entire franchise consisting of multiple movies, novels, comic books, video games and more although none were nearly as successful as the first movie.

Blair Witch from Bloober Team launches on August 30 on Xbox One and Windows PC.