In brief: Tyler “Ninja” Bevins, one of the world's best-known Fortnite players/streamers, is writing a book designed to help people improve their gaming skills.

Ninja has become the face of game streaming in recent times and even appeared on the cover of ESPN last September. He made $10 million last year and was reportedly paid $1 million by EA to promote and play Apex Legends the day after its launch.

The book, called Ninja: Get Good, is set for release in August. It is supposedly filled with everything Blevins wishes he knew before he “got serious about gaming,” and is packed with “illustrations, photographs, anecdotes, and insider tips.”

The book covers points such as building a gaming PC, developing strategy, pulling together the right team, and streaming with skill.

“Video games come and go, but Ninja's lessons are timeless. Pay attention to them and you'll find that you're never really starting over when the next big game launches. Who knows--you may even beat him one day. As he says, that's up to you,” claims the promo material.

In addition to the book, a ‘Ninja Notebook’ is also being released. It features 143 pages for taking game-related (presumably) notes and comes with Ninja-style stickers and prompts, tips, and tricks. And in December, Blevins will be appearing in a graphic novel called Ninja: The Most Dangerous Game, which he co-wrote alongside Justin Jordan and is illustrated by Felipe Magaña.

According to the plot description, “Ninja receives a strange email with a link to an impossibly realistic, challenging, and addictive game that simultaneously explodes in popularity. As the best player in the world, Ninja’s unable to resist a challenge and soon discovers that there’s more to this game than meets the eye. Teleported into the battle royale’s universe, a digitized Ninja must start from scratch, finding a way to win the game–and save the world. Along the way, he meets valuable friends and ultimately fulfills a destiny larger than he ever could have imagined.”

“… this is the first in a graphic novel series that offers a new way for Ninja fans of all ages to experience the gaming streamer's unmatched wits and skill."

You’ll probably have heard about the Fortnite World Cup finals that took place in New York City recently. The tournament had a $30 million prize pool, but sadly for Ninja, he failed to qualify for the solo and duos competitions.