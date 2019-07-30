With the vast majority of the game industry's most highly-anticipated RPGs set to come out in early to mid-2020, fans of the genre don't have much to chew on in the remaining months of 2019. There is one major exception to that, though: The Outer Worlds, Obsidian's latest sci-fi RPG with a heavy emphasis on gameplay and story freedom.

The game is set to (somewhat controversially) launch exclusively on the Epic Games Store for PC users, as well as the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, on October 25, 2019. However, it seems the game has been optimized well enough that it will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch as well.

As Obsidian and Nintendo announced today, this port has been made possible due to a recent partnership between Obsidian and Virtuos; the studio responsible for Switch versions of other popular games.

#TheOuterWorlds, the upcoming single-player sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division, is coming to #NintendoSwitch! Learn more about @OuterWorlds from the Senior Producer in this video. pic.twitter.com/b1wcmD07AA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 30, 2019

This isn't the first time a relatively demanding game has made its way to Nintendo's lower-specced console. Skyrim, Wolfenstein, Doom, and even The Witcher 3 have either already received Switch ports, or will get one in the near future. These ports always come with graphical downgrades, of course, but that's probably a small price to pay for many Switch owners.

We don't have an ETA for The Outer Worlds' Switch version just yet, but it's probably safe to assume it will be sometime after the game's official October 25, 2019 launch. If you don't feel like waiting, you can pre-order the game now on your platform of choice for $59.99.