Nintendo's Switch console is easily one of its best-selling devices of all time. And given the wild success of some of the Switch's predecessors (such as the original Wii), that's definitely saying something.

The Switch's success and widespread household presence are likely two of the reasons so many AAA companies, who have never given a Nintendo console a second glance in the past, are now porting their titles to the platform. Bethesda was one of the first to do so by bringing Skyrim, Doom, and Wolfenstein II to the Switch.

Now, CD Projekt Red, the team behind the fantastic-looking Cyberpunk 2077, has decided to bring The Witcher 3 to the console as well. Yes, you read that right -- The Witcher 3, one of the most graphically impressive games of this console generation, is coming to the weakest (in terms of hardware) system on the market. You can see it for yourself in the announcement trailer above.

Naturally, there will be some visual compromises to make this port possible. Textures and models are noticeably less detailed, for example. However, frankly, the game still looks fantastic; even with the Switch's performance limitations in mind.

If the thought of bringing CD Projekt Red's critically-acclaimed RPG with you on the go is too good for you to pass up, you can pre-order the port -- which includes all of the game's free and paid DLC -- sometime soon (we don't know precisely when). The port itself will launch later this year.

Also, in typical CD Projekt Red fashion, the physical version of the Witcher 3's Switch port will include a Witcher Universe Compendium booklet, two stickers, and a map of the game's world.