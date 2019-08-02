Why it matters: Plant-based burgers may not sound all that appealing for meat lovers but it’s one of those things that is tough to knock until you try. If nothing else, the Impossible Whopper may be a bit healthier than the traditional version as it has roughly 15 percent less fat and 90 percent less cholesterol.

Burger King earlier this year started market testing a meat-free version of its famous Whopper in select restaurants in the St. Louis area. Now, the burger chair is preparing to take the Impossible Whopper nationwide.

From August 8, you’ll be able to order an Impossible Whopper at one of over 7,000 BK locations across the country – either on-site or through DoorDash.

Built around a plant-based patty from Impossible Foods, the Impossible Whopper doesn’t contain any beef yet retains the same texture and taste as traditional meat. It’s so convincing that even Burger King’s corporate staff that is very familiar with the iconic burger had a hard time differentiating between a regular Whopper and the Impossible Whopper.

Burger King isn’t the only fast-food chain to experiment with plant-based alternatives. Early this year, Carl’s Jr. partnered with Beyond Meat to bring its animal-free creation to more than 1,000 locations across the country. You can also find Impossible Burgers at select Red Robin, White Castle, Hopdoddy and Fatburger locations.

From August 8 through September 1, Burger King will run a promotion in which DoorDash users can order a regular Whopper and the Impossible Whopper for just $7 with free delivery – a bit of a taste test, if you will. Normally, the Impossible Whopper sells for $5.59.