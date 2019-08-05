What just happened? Per Spotify, customers subscribed to AT&T’s Unlimited & More Premium wireless plan can select Spotify Premium as their entertainment option of choice. Existing Spotify Premium subscribers will be able to keep their current Spotify account when signing up for the offer, we’re told.

AT&T’s Unlimited & More Premium plan starts at $48 per line or $190 per month for four lines and also includes 15GB of personal hotspot data. Other entertainment perks subscribers can choose from include HBO, Cinemax, Showtime, Starz, Pandora and VRV.

Furthermore, select AT&T customers will also be eligible for a six-month free trial of Spotify Premium. Spotify said this offer will be marketed directly to eligible customers but did not specify eligibility requirements.

Verizon earlier this year launched a similar promotion that offers a free Apple Music subscription to subscribers of its Beyond Unlimited and Above Unlimited plans.

Spotify announced last week that it now has 108 million paying subscribers.

The Spotify Premium option will be available to AT&T subscribers starting tomorrow, August 6.

