Forward-looking: While we know Nintendo’s Switch Lite is on the way, the company is rumored to also be preparing a high-end version of the console. Additionally, it recently introduced a minor update to the original model that improves battery life significantly. But Nintendo isn’t stopping there. According to a new report, we can expect to see a number of other variations of the Switch released in the future.

A report by the Wall Street Journal claims Nintendo has plans for further updates to the Switch lineup to extend the platform’s lifecycle. “Chief Executive Shuntaro Furukawa has said the company is always working on new hardware,” writes the publication.

The WSJ also confirmed that some upcoming Switch models would use indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO) displays from Sharp, which allow high resolutions, low energy consumption, and durability. As noted by Engadget, they are found in Sharp’s 8K TVs and its Aquos smartphones, including the bizarre R2 Compact, which, in addition to its 2280 x 1080 display and 120Hz refresh rate, has a notch at both the top and bottom of the screen.

It’s not known which new Switch models will use IGZO displays. The Switch Lite has a 720p screen, costs $200, and features a smaller screen (5.5 inches instead of the usual 6.2 inches). It also lacks a video out port, meaning it’s a handheld-only device, and while the controls are not detachable, it still supports the same accessories including JoyCons and the Switch Pro Controller.