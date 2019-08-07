The big picture: Part of Ninja’s early success on Mixer may be related to an ongoing promotion. From now through September 30, users can claim a free one-month subscription which eliminates ads on the platform and includes nearly two dozen custom emoticons.

Tyler Blevins, better known by his online persona Ninja, has managed to attract more than one million active subscribers on Mixer. The admission comes less than a week after the pro gamer announced he was leaving Twitch for Microsoft’s platform.

Ninja revealed the news on Twitter on Tuesday, thanking users for their support and adding that he hasn’t felt this good in a long time.

Today we hit 1,000,000 active subscribers on mixer ^-^ thank you for all the incredible support. I haven't felt this good in a long time. pic.twitter.com/kdLgBJk0Ud — Ninja (@Ninja) August 6, 2019



For what it’s worth, Ninja has 825,706 followers on Mixer as of writing although followers aren’t the same as subscribers. The latter are paying members that could contribute as much as $5.99 per month to the service. Do the math and it’s quick to see how that could add up to some substantial revenue.

Microsoft reportedly paid big bucks to lure Ninja away from Twitch. According to one source, the Redmond tech giant shelled out around $50 million to land the streaming superstar.