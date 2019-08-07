Fun fact: Capcom sent out 150 limited edition copies of the original DuckTales on gold NES cartridges to members of the media when it launched in 2013. Those extremely rare versions are now worth a pretty penny (or a lucky dime, even) if you can find them on eBay.

DuckTales: Remastered is being removed from digital storefronts later this week. If you want to add it to your collection, you’d better act quickly.

A Capcom employee announced the move in a recent blog post but provided no explanation as to its sudden disappearance. You’ll have until August 8 at 5 p.m. Pacific to grab the game on Xbox 360 and Xbox One and until August 9 to pick it up on PlayStation 3 and Wii U. The post mentions the Steam version will no longer be available after 4:59 pm Pacific but doesn’t give a date.

An HD remake of the original DuckTales that dropped on the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1989, DuckTales: Remastered launched on modern platforms in mid-2013 before finding its way to Android and iOS devices in 2015.

Capcom said those that have already bought the game digitally will be able to re-download it, even after it is removed. Furthermore, disc-based versions of the game will install and play as they normally would.