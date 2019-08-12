Why it matters: While the camera and display don’t make or break a smartphone, they are two of the top features that users look for when shopping so having quality components here certainly won’t hurt Samsung’s chances.

Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy Note 10 is a flagship of unrivaled quality according to respected industry publications DxOMark and DisplayMate.

In its analysis of over 1,500 photos and two+ hours of video footage, DxOMark awarded the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G an overall score of 113 (101 for video and 118 for photo), making it the top-ranked device in terms of smartphone image quality in its database. The scores are “broadly similar” to its stablemate, the Galaxy S10 5G, although some tweaking of the processing algorithms resulted in subtle image quality improvements.

In the photo category, the score of 118 puts the Note 10+ 5G in second place behind the Huawei P30 Pro. That device scored a 119 in the photo test but slacked a little in the video category with a score of 97, bringing its total score down to 112.

Over in DisplayMate’s analysis, the Note 10+ managed to set or match an impressive 13 smartphone display performance records.

With a score of 0.4 JNCD (Just Noticeable Color Difference) in color accuracy testing, the screen on the Note 10+ is visually indistinguishable from perfect. It also set a record for very high image contrast accuracy and intensity scale accuracy that, again, is visually indistinguishable from perfect, and was 25 percent brighter (at 1,308 nits) than the Galaxy Note 9 before it.

All said and done, the Note 10+ earned DisplayMate’s highest ever A+ grade.

Those interested in the nitty gritty details are encouraged to check out DxOMark’s and DisplayMate’s extensive reports on the camera and display systems, respectively.