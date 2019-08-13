Bottom line: PC Building Simulator is coming to consoles. Yes. That’s right. Now you can build a fake killer gaming PC on your PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch. Try not to let your head explode.

You may already be familiar with PC Building Simulator. For those that aren’t, it is what the name implies. In free mode, you can virtually build any monster PC you can dream of using OEM licensed parts from makers including AMD, Razer, NZXT, Nvidia, Cooler Master, and more.

Today, game maker The Irregular Corporation announced via Twitter that it has finalized and released ports of the game to PS4, XB1, and Switch.

Yeah, we know: “Why not just build a real one?”

Well, aside from the very real cost of building the ultimate gaming rig, PC Building Simulator is a game at its heart. The story mode is a quasi-RPG that has you starting with nothing working in your uncle’s shop dusting off old computers for dimes. Eventually, you will be repairing and building custom high-end PCs making the big bucks.

In addition to name brand parts, you will have access to the motherboard’s BIOS and software like 3DMark at your disposal. So you can build, test, overclock, and benchmark your creations.

Of course, all you will have to show for your efforts is a game save. However, it is a genuinely clever title that quickly went viral when it was released. Since its launch on Steam Early Access in July 2017, it has earned over 700,000 downloads with very positive reviews.

For those who have never put together a computer, it can be a bit of a learning experience as well. It may even inspire one to give it a try in real life.

PC Building Simulator has been available for $20 on Steam for a while. As of today, you can grab it from the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo’s eShop for the same price.