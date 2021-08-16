As featured in:

Whether you're gaming on a smartphone, tablet, notebook, laptop, desktop, or a high performance gaming PC, 3DMark includes a benchmark designed specifically for your type of device. And it's not just for Windows. With 3DMark you can compare your scores with Android and iOS devices too. It's the most powerful and flexible 3DMark we've ever created.

What's New:

This is a minor update. Benchmark scores are not affected.

Fixed

Fixed an issue that could cause the CPU Profile benchmark to fail due to a corrupted shader cache.

Previous release notes:

Improved

You can now choose which GPU to use with the CPU Profile benchmark on systems with multiple GPUs. Note that selecting an integrated GPU may give slightly lower scores due to the shared resources required for rendering.

Added a link to the 3DMark Hall of Fame from the CPU Profile benchmark screen.

Fixed

Fixed a UI issue with the score context labels on the benchmark result screen.

Fixed a UI issue with the CPU Profile result screen showing incorrect core and thread counts for some CPU models.

3DMark Sky Diver

3DMark Sky Diver is a DirectX 11 benchmark for PCs with integrated graphics. Released in 2014, it is now too lightweight for modern PCs. UL recommends using 3DMark Night Raid (DirectX 12) and 3DMark Wild Life (Vulkan) to benchmark laptops, notebooks and other systems with integrated graphics.

3DMark API Overhead feature test

The 3DMark API Overhead feature test was released in 2015 to coincide with the launch of Windows 10 and DirectX 12. The test compares the draw call performance of graphics APIs. At launch, this was the most significant difference between older APIs and new, low-level APIs like DirectX 12 and Vulkan. Today, developers are more likely to choose a graphics API based on feature support and compatibility. Draw call performance is no longer the deciding factor. UL has no plans to update or replace this test.

Improved

Updated SystemInfo to v5.34 to improve compatibility with latest hardware.

Fixed

Minor fixes for the 3DMark benchmark results screen.

Previous Release Notes:

This is a major update that adds new features to the benchmark results screen. Game performance estimates are only available in 3DMark Advanced Edition and 3DMark Professional Edition.

This update adds a new design for the benchmark results screen to help PC gamers better understand their 3DMark scores.

With the new features we've added, it's easy to see how your 3DMark score compares with results from other systems with the same components.

3DMark has a new result screen to help PC gamers make sense of their scores.

Learn more about your PC’s performance

3DMark now shows you how your benchmark score compares with results from other systems with the same components. This makes it easy to see if your PC is performing correctly.

3DMark shows how your score compares with other results from the same hardware.

This new chart shows the range of scores submitted by other 3DMark users with the same combination of CPU and GPU.

The peaks in the chart show the most common scores. The green line shows your score. The blue, dotted line shows the average score for your combination of components.

If your score is close to the average, it means your PC is working as it should. A score well below the average could indicate a hardware or configuration problem. The best score gives you an idea of the overclocking potential of your setup.

The new benchmark result screen and score comparison feature are available in all 3DMark editions, including 3DMark Basic Edition.

Discover real-world game performance

In 3DMark Advanced Edition and 3DMark Professional Edition, you can also see the frame rates you can expect in a selection of popular games.

3DMark estimates game performance from your benchmark score.

The frame rate is an estimate based on your 3DMark score and game testing performed by UL. In this first release, you can choose from five popular games: Apex Legends Battlefield V Fortnite GTA V Red Dead Redemption 2



You can read more about estimating game performance from 3DMark scores on the UL Benchmarks website.