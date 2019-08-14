Long-awaited: If you've been anxiously waiting for another game in the Saints Row series, you'll be happy to know that the next episode in the anti-hero franchise is in the works.

Publisher THQ Nordic announced today in an earnings report that Volition, the studio behind the Saints Row franchise, is "deep in development" of the next SR game. It didn't have much else to offer, not even a loose timeframe, but fans are sure to say, "it's about time."

The last full installment in the Saints Row series was just around six years ago. Since that time, Volition has only seen two other releases — the mediocre Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, which was a spin off of Saints Row IV, and multiplayer flop Agents of Mayhem.

This guess is pure speculation, but Saints Row's 15th anniversary is August 29, 2021. I would not be surprised to see the game launch around that time. Depending on how "deep" the developers are, this would seem a reasonable estimate.

Saints Row is not the only title THQ Nordic is lining up. Dambuster Studios is finishing up Dead Island 2 after picking up the reins from Sumo Digital.

Additionally, TimeSplitters creator Steve Ellis has joined THQ to help plan another game in that franchise. The company stated that it picked up the rights to TimeSplitters last year.