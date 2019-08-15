It's no coincidence that we updated our Best Laptop recommendations for the back to school season, however if you're more strapped for cash and you didn't like our budget picks, here are a few more models worthy of consideration. Big makers are cutting prices for students headed back to school and we also have some discounts on some popular storage PC components.

The Acer Aspire 5 is just $399, the basic Vostro 14 3000 is back for only $299, and the 4TB WD Elements desktop hard drive is at its lowest price at $78.

Note: TechSpot may receive a commission for sales from links on this post through affiliate programs.