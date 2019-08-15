Back to School deals: Budget laptops from Acer, Dell, Asus, also storage on sale
It's no coincidence that we updated our Best Laptop recommendations for the back to school season, however if you're more strapped for cash and you didn't like our budget picks, here are a few more models worthy of consideration. Big makers are cutting prices for students headed back to school and we also have some discounts on some popular storage PC components.
The Acer Aspire 5 is just $399, the basic Vostro 14 3000 is back for only $299, and the 4TB WD Elements desktop hard drive is at its lowest price at $78.
- Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i5-8250U Quad-core 15.6" 1080p Laptop with 256GB SSD for $399 at Walmart (list price $529). Get the Acer Aspire 5 with an 8th gen i5 quad-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for just $399. This is a great price for a budget laptop with an i5 core and 256GB SSD.
- Dell Vostro 14 3000 Intel Core i3-7020U 14" 1366x768 Win10 Pro Laptop for $299 at Dell (use code: SMLBIZ299 - list price $780.42). Coupon expires soon. Get the Vostro 14 3000 for just $299 after coupon. Features a 7th gen i3 dual-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.
- WD Elements 4TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive for $77.84 at Amazon (list price $129.99). Get the 4TB WD Elements desktop hard drive for just $78, the lowest price we've seen for this hard drive.
- Samsung 970 Evo 500GB NVMe PCIe M.2 SSD for $89.99 (1TB for $170) at Amazon (list price $149.99). Highly rated, with over 1,500 Amazon reviews and a 4.8 out of 5 star rating. Get the 500GB Samsung 970 EVO M.2 SSD for just $90, or get the 1TB capacity for $170.
- Asus VivoBook F510QA AMD A12-9720P Quad-Core 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $249 at Walmart (list price $399). This price is $10 less than the price we've seen previously and will probably not last. Features an AMD A12-9720P quad-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.
- Dell Inspiron 3670 Intel Core i5-8400 6-core Desktop with 12GB RAM for $449.99 at Dell (use code: AFF200GMT - list price $649.99). This deal is back. Save $200 off the Inspiron 3670 desktop with coupon code. Features an 8th gen i5 6-core processor, 12GB RAM, and 1TB HDD.
- Seagate IronWolf 8TB 3.5" NAS SATA Internal Hard Drive with 256MB Cache for $189.99 at Amazon (list price $259.99). Save 27% off the retail price on the 8TB Seagate IronWolf NAS 3.5-inch hard drive. Features a cache of up to 256MB.
- PNY CS900 480GB 2.5" SATA III Internal SSD for $49.99 (960GB for $95) at Amazon (list price $89.99). Get the 480GB PNY CS900 2.5-inch SATA SSD for just $50, or get the larger 960GB SSD for just $95.
- Acer Aspire 3 AMD A9-9420e 14" Laptop with 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD for $209 at Walmart (list price $299). Save 30% off the Acer Aspire 3. Features an AMD A9-9420e processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.
- Asus Chromebook C423NA Intel Celeron N3350 14" HD Laptop with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC for $199 at Walmart (list price $269.99). Get the ASUS Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N3350 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage for under $200. This is a great budget laptop if you're already in the Google ecosystem.
- OverPowered DTW1 Intel Core i7-8700 6-Core Gaming Desktop with GTX 1070, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD for $699 at Walmart (list price $1399). The OVERPOWERED DTW1 gaming desktop is back in stock. Features an 8th gen i7 6-core processor, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 2TB HDD.
- Google Pixel 3 64GB Unlocked Smartphone for $499 (Pixel 3 XL 64GB for $599) at Amazon (list price $799). Save $300 off the Google Pixel 3 or Google Pixel 3 XL. This is a great deal if you're looking for a new smartphone and are in the Google ecosystem.
- New Gen Nintendo Switch Console (Improved Battery Life) for $299.99 at Amazon. Get the new gen Nintendo Switch Console, available now. This update of the Nintendo Switch promises improved battery life, specifically 4.5-9 hours versus the original model's 2.5-6.5 hours.
