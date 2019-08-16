Something to look forward to: Midichlorians, Hayden Christensen, Jar Jar f**king Binks, there are plenty of reasons to dislike the Star Wars prequels, but one of the arguably better elements of those movies is Ewan McGregor’s portrayal of a young Obi-Wan Kenobi. According to new reports, the actor is set to reprise the role in a new Disney+ series.

Both Variety and Deadline write that McGregor is in talks to once again take on the part made famous in the original movies by Alec Guinness. There had been plans for a stand-alone film featuring the Jedi master, but it ended up becoming a series for Disney+.

Assuming the show goes ahead, it would be the third series on the upcoming Disney+ service set in the Star Wars universe. Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian will star Pedro Pascal, who appeared in Games of Thrones and Narcos. There’s also a show based on the adventures of Cassian Andor from Rogue One, with Diego Luna once again taking on the title role.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that the Disney+ service would launch on November 12th and cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. It supports 4K and HDR content, and subscribers will be able to download movies and shows for offline viewing.

While there is a deluge of subscription-based streaming services available, offering Disney+ at a lower price point than its competitors could help it stand out in a crowded market. The new Star Wars and Marvel shows will no doubt appeal to fans, and the thought of seeing McGregor pick up a lightsaber once again is an enticing prospect.