In brief: The unit’s built-in speakers are tuned with Waves MaxxAudio for accuracy and clarity and thanks to the included VESA mount adapter, you can hang it on a wall should your desk not accommodate a 55-inch monitor (I can’t imagine that most would, comfortably anyway). Buyers also get a remote control, effectively making it as much of a television as a gaming monitor.

Dell at CES early this year showcased a prototype Alienware display that any gamer would be proud to own. Specs and general information on the 55-inch Alienware AW5520QF OLED gaming monitor were held close to the chest but now we’ve got some new details to run with.

Dell and Alienware ahead of the 11th annual Gamescom trade show revealed that the 120Hz, 4K (3,840 x 2,160 resolution) monitor will have a 0.5ms gray-to-gray response time and 98.5 percent DCI-P3 color coverage. The OLED monster will also support AMD Radeon FreeSync technology for smooth image playback and comes equipped with the AlienFX lighting system.

Connectivity includes a DisplayPort 1.2 connection, three HDMI 2.0 ports, four USB ports, SPDIF audio out and a headphone jack.

The Alienware 55-inch gaming monitor is scheduled to ship on September 30 priced at a steep $3,999.99. Before dropping that kind of money, it’d be advisable to see what else is out there. If you can sacrifice a feature or two, you may be able to save a ton of money on a comparable set.

Gamescom 2019 runs from August 20 through August 24 in Cologne, Germany.