Why it matters: If you have been considering picking up a Dell XPS 13 you might want to wait until next week. The company just revealed that it would be launching the newest version of its laptop packed with Intel's Comet Lake processors on the 27th.

In the run-up to IFA 2019, Dell has announced it is releasing a refresh of its XPS laptop. The new devices will come equipped with Intel’s 10th-generation Comet Lake processors, which we covered earlier today.

Dell's lower-end model starts at $899 equipped with the Intel Core i3-10110U. It will be available beginning August 27. Customers who can wait until October can choose a high-performance hexacore version featuring an Intel Core i7-10710U.

All options only come with LPDDR3 Dual-Channel SDRAM, which is unfortunate since the 10th-gen CPUs support LPDDR4x RAM. Even still, the more efficient procs should be a consideration for those already considering picking up an XPS 13.

Dell also revealed that as of Wednesday the new XPS 13 2-in-1 is available for purchase. As we mentioned earlier this month, the latest 2-in-1 will be one of the first Project Athena certified devices. Equipped with Intel’s 10th-generation Ice Lake CPUs and starting at $999, Dell is guaranteeing nine hours of battery life under typical usage conditions.

In addition, Dell said it would be packing the 10th-gen Intel processors into several in its Inspiron and Vostro lines including:

Inspiron 13, 15, 17 7000 2-in-1

Inspiron 14, 15 5000 2-in-1

Inspiron 13 5000

Inspiron 24 5000 & 27 7000 All-in-One (AIOs) desktops

Inspiron 14, 15 5000 (5493, 5494, 5593, 5594)

Inspiron 14, 15, 17 3000

Vostro 13 5000

Vostro 14, 15 3000

Most models will be available starting in October. Dell promised more details at IFA 2019.