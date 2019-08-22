WTF?! For those unaware, there exists a certain dislike among iMessage users on the iPhone (are you one of them?) who mock green chat bubbles in their message conversations received from friends or acquaintances using Android—as opposed to blue ones from fellow iPhone users. Apple has long kept and refined its iMessage service as a means to lock users in its ecosystem and the company doesn't plan to bring that experience over to Android anytime soon. A decision which has caused Samsung to come up with a rather weird marketing effort involving GIFs with green and blue chat bubbles to demonstrate the former's superiority.

Samsung produces industry leading hardware and in the smartphone market its OLED displays are second to none. But when it comes to software and services, the company is aware of Apple's iMessage lock-in phenomenon where Android users, with their green chat text bubbles, are often looked down on and left out of group chats by their iPhone pals.

Although there are plenty of third-party messaging apps that users on both platforms communicate through, there's still a sizeable chunk of iMessage users, exclusive to Apple, exchanging texts in blue bubbles.

Feeling for those in the Android camp, Samsung on its official Giphy page, has come up with a 30+ collection of weird GIFs that you can send to your iPhone friends (and risk your friendship in the process).

"You know what it’s like to be the green bubble. We made a whole gallery of green GIFs so you can message your blue bubble friends and show them it’s good to be green. #GreenDontCare"

Well apparently, it seems Samsung does care as the company went through such a marketing exercise meant to imply the superiority of "green bubbles" over blue ones.

This green chameleon certainly doesn't like taking on a blue color.

How about a green snake gobbling up blue bubbles?

Or you can also tell your iPhone friends to "deal with it," Samsung style.

The Verge reports that Samsung apparently also reached out to popular Instagrammers to share these GIFs with the #GreenDontCare hashtag with mixed results.

While the cause of all this is rather unfortunate, let's hope this remains a friendly exercise among the Android/ iOS folks that's quickly forgotten in favor of other prevalent issues on both platforms.