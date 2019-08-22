Bottom line: Apple’s first credit card is now available to any eligible iPhone owner in the US. Primarily a digital product, Cupertino also offers a stylish physical card crafted of titanium. It’s one of the heaviest cards on the market and apparently one of the most delicate.

In a support document titled, “How to clean your Apple Card,” Apple notes that the card’s white finish is achieved through a multi-layer coating process added to the titanium base material. If the card comes into contact with hard surfaces or other materials, the coating could be damaged, Apple warns.

As such, it is advised to store the card in a wallet, pocket or bag made of soft material. If placed in a slot in your wallet or billfold, don’t put it against another card as it could get scratched. Apple also recommends not placing the card in your pocket or a bag that contains loose change, keys or other abrasive objects.

Worse yet, the tech giant cautions that some fabrics like leather and denim could cause permanent discoloration that will not wash off. The card should still work, it just won’t look as pristine as the day you received it.

Moral of the story: don’t put the Apple Card near your leather wallet or jeans?

Should your card come into contact with other contaminants, Apple suggests using a lint-free microfiber cloth and isopropyl alcohol to clean it. Household cleaners, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, abrasives or compressed air shouldn’t be used to clean the card.

Masthead credit: Apple Card by Primakov