Connectivity: The Bose Portable Home Speaker is equipped with both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technology, allowing you to stream music from your phone or tablet, interact with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant or tap into Spotify Connect to listen directly from the Spotify app. You can also use AirPlay 2 to stream from compatible Apple devices.

Bose on Thursday announced a portable home speaker that delivers modern amenities from one of the most trusted names in personal audio.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker is a cylindrical-style speaker measuring 7.5 inches tall and about four inches across. Buttons on the top of the speaker control basic playback functionality including the ability to disable the unit’s microphones. The integrated handle makes it more convenient to tote around.

Constructed of anodized aluminum, the speaker tips the scales at just 2.3 pounds yet provides up to 12 hours of 360-degree sound with “deeper bass than any other portable smart speaker its size.” Inside are three passive radiators, a proprietary deflector and a high-excursion driver. Its IPX4 rating protects the device from splashing water, no matter the direction, and you can recharge it via USB-C or with the optional $29 charging cradle.

With the announcement, Bose beats rival Sonos to the punch as rumors suggest a portable Bluetooth speaker from the latter is coming as early as next week.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker launches on September 19 in your choice of black or silver color schemes for $349.