French website Cowcatland claims to have confirmed that AMD's Radeon VII graphics card has officially reached end of life status. Now, that in itself wouldn't normally warrant much consideration, as the publication has been proven wrong before.

However, when Tom's Hardware reached out to AMD for comment, the chip maker would neither confirm or deny the reports. "We expect Radeon VII availability will continue to meet demand for the foreseeable future, delivering exceptional high-end 4K gaming and content creation experiences. You can find Radeon VII graphics cards on AMD.com," said AMD to Tom's.

Separately, Matt Bach with Puget Systems claims to have confirmed the EOL status with an AMD representative. In an article detailing results from recent DaVinci Resolve benchmarking, Bach replied to a comment regarding the absence of the Radeon VII from testing. "Radeon VII is 100% EOL, we confirmed that directly with AMD before we started this round of GPU testing. Leftover supply does not mean it is still being manufactured," says Bach.

Take the information above for what it's worth, although it wouldn't be surprising for AMD to discontinue the Radeon VII. For the most part, the Radeon VII was a stopgap measure while Navi was still in the oven, while also allowing AMD to claim a first with a 7nm GPU. In TechSpot's review, the card never lived up to the gaming hype, and fared better for content creation and GPU accelerated workloads.