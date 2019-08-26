Something to look forward to: Successor to last year's 6T, leaks around this year's OnePlus 7T design have now surfaced, showing the device with a triple camera array setup to make for a circular rear bump.

Joining the round-camera phone club seems to be the upcoming "T" variant of the OnePlus 7, in the latest set of leaks provided by OnLeaks and PriceBaba.

There's only so many ways to house a triple-camera and flash assembly on the back and OnePlus' take on the design includes two angular lines coming in from the sides of the phone separating the three lenses. Below the middle one is the dual-LED flash while the rest of the phone's design looks pretty similar to the current OnePlus 7.

Designs featuring a round camera bump on the back have previously been seen on devices like the Nokia 7.2 and Huawei's Mate 30, and it'll be interesting to see how this model looks in the flesh as OnePlus takes this design approach for the first time.

In addition to the 7T model, PriceBaba also tells of a McLaren-themed special-edition of the phone named "Senna", after the F1 racing legend Ayrton Senna.